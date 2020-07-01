Jacksonville city leaders to hold emergency meeting to discuss new mask mandate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Less than 48 hours into Jacksonville’s mask mandate, City Council President Tommy Hazouri is calling for an emergency meeting with Mayor Lenny Curry and other Jacksonville council members.

Under state law, the public can submit comments and questions to be included in the meeting. Email CCMeeting07282020@coj.net to be included.

The mayor, who was noticeably absent Tuesday during the news briefing announcing his executive order, tweeted that he will address City Council at Wednesday’s meeting.

I’ll be addressing City Council tomorrow afternoon on COVID19. — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) June 30, 2020

It’s not clear what to expect from the meeting.

Currently, there is no enforcement of the mandate. Residents weren’t given any more direction on compliance with the mandate other than city leaders asking residents to “do the right thing.”'

As the ordinance stands now, masks are required indoors when a person cannot social distance. Masks are not required outdoors.

Anyone older than age 6 must adhere to this mandate. There’s only one exception which applies to people who have a breathing condition that could worsen if a mask is worn.

In restaurants, customers are required to wear a mask into the restaurant, but customers don’t have to wear a mask while at a table. The mandate also applies to Baldwin and the beaches.

The emergency meeting starts at 4 p.m. News4Jax will stream it live online and on-air.