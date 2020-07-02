89ºF

2 dead after tree falls on car on Northside

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two people died after a tree fell on a car on the Northside Thursday afternoon, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue confirmed.

JFRD said the incident happened on Lem Turner and Braddock Road, near the Jacksonville International Airport.

The Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Map showed traffic delays in the area.

We are working to learn more information and will update this article as soon as it comes in.

