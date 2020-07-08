Glynn County Police Department hosting virtual town hall

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – Wednesday night, the Glynn County interim police chief is inviting residents to log on and participate in a virtual town hall meeting. The meeting with the interim police chief, Jay Wiggins, will be the first of its kind.

Join us for a virtual town hall meeting where Chief Wiggins will answer questions pertaining to the Glynn County Police... Posted by Glynn County Police Department on Friday, June 26, 2020

Earlier this year, a grand jury indicted Chief John Powell along with three others. The indictments are related to an investigation into a former officer who had sex with a confidential informant.

While Chief Wiggins wasn’t able to interview with News4Jax beforehand, he was quoted in the Brunswick Daily News as saying he’s expecting tough questions:

He told the paper,

“I want to make myself and this department available to the community, and this will be a good start. The department has been through a lot and we want to show the community we serve that we are open and transparent.”

In the last few years, the Glynn County police department has come under scrutiny. Most recently, the Ahmaud Arbery case in late February.

Arbery was shot to death in the Satilla Shores neighborhood just outside Brunswick city limits. One of the men charged with murder is a former investigator with the district attorney’s office. Arbery’s case reignited lawmakers’ push for a bill to allow voters to have a say this November whether to abolish Glynn County Police Department. With the perpetrators’ ties to local investigators, some saw Arbery’s case as an example of Glynn County law enforcement protecting its own. That legislation now awaits the governor’s signature.

Another controversial case surrounds former Glynn County PD lieutenant, Robert "Cory" Sasser. He shot and killed his estranged wife, Katie Kettles, and her friend before killing himself in 2018. The double murder-suicide followed a number of reported domestic violence incidents.

In this incident captured on a police body camera, Sasser went to Kettles' home. She said he tried to kick down her door and threatened to kill her and her friend, Johnny Edward Hall, Jr.

During a later investigation, then-Police Chief John Powell wrote in a memo: “Robert Sasser was clearly not treated as a suspect, but as a police Lieutenant.”

Wiggins is hoping for a good turnout and wants to address concerns people have with the department. The virtual meeting is starting is at 6:00. The e-mail address PoliceTownHall@glynncounty-ga.gov has been set up to allow citizens to submit their questions ahead of time for the live-stream Wednesday evening.

You can watch the townhall live on the department’s Facebook or Youtube accounts.