Jacksonville police searching for 6-year-old girl, her father

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are looking for a girl and her father, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced late Thursday evening.

Officers said they responded Thursday night to Baymeadows Road East near Interstate 295 after Jazlynn Marie Kilgore, 6, and her father, 40-year-old Xavier Kilgore, were reported missing.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the two were said to have left their residence about 5 p.m. in a maroon 2013 Nissan Maxima with Florida tag NMBV83 and headed to an unknown location.

Police said they’re trying to locate the two to make sure they’re safe.

Police described the 6-year-old as being 4 feet tall, weighing 60 pounds and having brown eyes and black hair. She was reportedly wearing a white shirt with a pink Puma logo and blue jeans.

Her father was described by police as being 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 250 pounds and having brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who has seen them or who has information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.