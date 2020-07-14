Parents, teachers join ‘motor march’ to Duval County Public Schools headquarters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Parents, teachers, and members of the activist groups Duval for a Safe Return to Campus and the Duval Schools Pandemic Solutions Team are holding a motorcade march to the Duval County Public Schools headquarters.

The drive began at 6224 St. Augustine Road at 7:30. By 8:30 the group plans to arrive in the parking lot to the school board building at 1701 Prudential Drive.

In a release about the protest, organizers wrote:

“We are rallying to let DCPS, the Florida Department of Education, Commissioner Richard Corcoran, and Governor Ron DeSantis know that we will not reutrn to school campuses until it is safe!”

For safety purposes, the protesters will be inside several marked cars with red balloons guided by state marshals. Participants were asked to wear masks and remain socially distant.