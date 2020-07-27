Winn-Dixie’s mask requirement is now in effect

Starting Monday, customers heading to Winn-Dixie will be required to wear a face covering if heading into a store.

The grocery chain joins the list of big name retailers that are requiring customers to wear masks.

LIST: Major retailers who require customers wear masks inside their stores

Aldi and Staples are two other retailers who implemented their mask policies Monday. Other stores that will be joining the list on Aug. 1 include Athleta, Banana Republic, Gap, McDonald’s, Old Navy and Target.

According to a report by CNN Business, CVS, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Walgreens, Walmart and others won’t prohibit customers who refuse to wear a mask from shopping.

Southeastern Grocers Inc., which owns Winn Dixie, had initially rejected a mask mandate, saying it did not want to put its workers in the position of having to ban customers.

But in a statement, the company headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, said its position had “evolved” and it wanted to more clearly emphasize the importance of its customers', workers’ and communities’ safety. Still, the company said state and federal officials should be responsible for issuing mask requirements.

“We will continue to work with our peers in the retail industry to advocate for this sensible mandate to be passed into law to remove the burden from employers and their heroic frontline associates,” the company said.