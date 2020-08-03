Police looking for 9-month-old baby missing from Jacksonville’s Westside

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement needs help finding a missing 9-month-old boy.

Noah Sims was last seen in the Jacksonville Heights area, in the 8000 block of 103rd street on the Westside.

He was wearing a gray onesie.

Investigators said Sims may be traveling with 36-year-old Corey Sims.

A spokesperson for Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the 36-year-old is the baby’s father. According to police, Corey Sims left a residence with his son and is refusing to return with him.

Police said Sims made statements that led officers to be concerned for his and the child’s safety.

Noah Sims was last seen wearing a light blue polo short, coral, casual shorts, and white sneakers.

If you have any information call the FDLE at 1-888-356-4774 or JSO at 904-630-0500, or 911.