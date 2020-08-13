87ºF

Man injured at scene of woman’s stabbing death charged with her murder

Maria Hernandez, Associate producer

Nabil Abdel-Majid is accused of stabbing a woman to death in a San Pablo Road apartment on Saturday.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Five days after a woman was stabbed to death inside a San Pablo Road apartment, Jacksonville police have charged a man taken from the scene to the hospital with injuries with her murder.

Neighbors at the Coquina Bay Apartments who heard the woman screaming just after 5 p.m. Saturday called the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Police said officers forced their way into the apartment and found both the man and woman suffering from stab wounds.

The woman, who police will not identify, died at the scene. Nabil Abdel-Majid, 49, who police have now charged with second-degree murder, was taken to a local hospital. He was booked into the Duval County jail on Thursday afternoon.

According to the JSO website, he is not eligible for bond.

