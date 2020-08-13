75ºF

Nassau County School District looks to form its own campus police department

Brittany Muller

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Nassau County School Board Members will vote on whether it will replace its existing department of student safety with a school police department. It’s one of the proposals on the agenda among others as the district reviews its safety and security policy.

In Clay County, the school board passed a similar policy in 2019, forming a school police department for its 42 schools.

Currently, the district has school resource officers employed by the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office who respond to safety threats at the schools.

Also on the agenda is the creation of new mental health resources.

The outcome of the vote tonight will have to be approved by the commissioner of education before taking effect.

Students and staff return to school in Nassau County on August 24.

