Man shot in car on I-10 after gas station confrontation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a man was shot in his car while driving west on Interstate 10 near Cassatt Avenue.

Prior to the incident, police say the victim was at a RaceWay gas station near the intersection of I-95 and Golfair Boulevard. The victim tells investigators he spoke with several individuals at that location. The victim believes that those are the same individuals who shot him shortly after while he was driving on I-10.

Police think that group was riding in a dark-colored KIA. The exact model of that vehicle is unknown.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the victim was shot in his leg. Police are describing his injuries as non-life-threatening.

If you have any information that could help detectives with this investigation, you are being asked to contact JSO either by phone at (904) 630-0500 or by email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, you can contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).