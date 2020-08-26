Jacksonville chef wins ‘Chopped Sweets’ competition on Food Network

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was the sweet taste of victory Tuesday night for one Jacksonville pastry chef.

Rebecca Reed, pastry chef for Orsay, Bellweather and Black Sheep, won the Food Network’s “Chopped Sweets.”

She made her national debut on Tuesday night where she went head-to-head with three other contestants, using ingredients provided by the show to create unique dishes. The chefs had to make delicious desserts with tropical-themed surprise baskets.

Reed told News4Jax she traveled to New York City in March to film the episode right before the pandemic hit.

In an interview with River City Live host Rance Adams, Reed said it was an incredible experience. Reed said her main goal was to put Jacksonville on the foodie map.

“I set out to be on a network show just to have the spotlight shine on Jacksonville,” Reed said. “There’s other foodie towns like Charleston and Atlanta... but I really want people to look at Jacksonville and see the awesome things that we’re doing here and you know, inspire other people to go for it! People should also just eat in our restaurants because I think we’re doing some really awesome.”

Not only did Rebecca win the title of Chopped Sweets Champion, she walked away with $10,000.

The dessert-themed spin-off of the television series “Chopped” began in 2019 and has been highlighting pastry chefs from all over.

Restaurants Orsay and Black Sheep were runners up during our 2020 JaxBest showcase for Jacksonville’s best wine list and Best sunset views.

You can learn more about Rebecca and her career on her website.

Congratulations, Rebecca!