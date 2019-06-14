JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Showcasing the best that Jacksonville has to offer, JaxBest is a voter-centric guide to all of the local things that make our city unique.

Throughout the year, you've been voting for the spots that make Jacksonville shine! Here's a look at the winners so far.

Round 1 winners

Best animal attraction: Catty Shack Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary

Runners up:

2. Celestial Farms 3. Diamond D Ranch Inc.

Best brewery: SJ Brewing Company

Runners up:

2.Tabula Rasa Brewing 3. Wicked Barley Brewing Company

Best coffee shop: That Coffee Chic

Runners up:

2. Brass Tacks Coffee 3. Twisted Compass Brewing Co.

Best dog park: Julington Creek Animal Walk

Runners up:

2. BrewHound Dog Park + Bar 3. Ed Austin Regional Dog Park

Best fishing charter: Team Buck Rogers

Runners up:

2. Majesty Deep Sea Fishing 3. Southern March Fly Fishing Charters

Best golf course: Jacksonville Golf and Country Club

Runners up:

2. Long Point at The Amelia Island Club 3. Eagle Harbor Golf Club

Runners up:

2. Case Maclaim: “The Function of Education” 3. Okuda: “The Dance of the Seven Sins Muses”

Best surf spot: Jacksonville Beach Pier

Runners up:

2. Vilano Beach 3. Big Talbot Island State Park

Best local trail: Jacksonville Arboretum and Gardens

Runners up:

2. Amelia Island State Park 3. Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve

Best water sports rentals: Riptide Beach Services and Tours

Runners up:

2. Kayak Amelia 3. Amelia Island Paddle Surg Company

Round 2 winners

Best family-friendly park: Alpine Groves Park

Runners up:

2. Kathryn Abbey Hannah Park 3. Ed Austin Regional Park

Best live music: Daily’s Place

Runners up:

2. Cheers Park Avenue 3. Florida Theatre

Best place to dock and dine: Palms Fish Camp

Runners up:

2. River City Brewing Company 3. Safe Harbor Seafood

Best sports bar to watch Jaguars play: The Brix Taphouse

Runners up:

2. Big Dawgs Sports Restaurant 3. Harps American Pub & Grill

Best sunset views: Palms Fish Camp

Runners up:

2. River City Brewing Company 3. Black Sheep

Best tacos: El Agave Azul

Runners up:

2. TacoLu 3. El Taco Naco

Round 3 winners

Best local vegan restaurant: Murray Hillbilly

Runners up:

2. Southern Roots Filling Station 3. House of Leaf & Bean

Best local sandbar: Huguenot Memorial Park Sandbar

Runners up:

2. Guana River Sandbar 3. Katherine Abbey Hanna Park Sandbar

Best local kayak and paddleboard launch site: Little Talbot Island State Park

Runners up:

2. Blue Cypress Park 3. Fort George Island Cultural State Park

Best local restaurant for Mayport shrimp: Singleton's Seafood Shack

Runners up:

2. Safe Harbor Seafood Market & Restaurant 3. Palms Fish Camp Restaurant

Best local farmers market: Jacksonville Farmers Market

Runners up:

2. Riverside Arts Market 3. Fernandina Beach Market Place

Best local historic neighborhood: Historic Springfield

Runners up:

2. Riverside/Avondale 3. San Marco Historic District

Round 4 winners

Best local Oktoberfest: Beaches Oktoberfest

Runners up:

2. German Schnitzel Haus 3. Wicked Barley Oktoberfest

Best local bait shop: On the Line Bait and Tackle Shop at Amelia

Runners up:

2. B&M Bait and Tackle 3. Rick’s Bait & Tackle

Best local sweet shop: Southern Dessert Plate

Runners up:

2. Cinotti’s Bakery-Sandwich Shop 3. Sweet Pete’s Candy

Best local history museum: Mandarin Museum and Historical Society

Runners up:

2. Kingsley Plantation 3. Clay County Historical Museum

Best local haunted house: 13th Floor Haunted House

Runners up:

2. Haunt Nights at Adventure Landing 3. Amelia Island Museum Ghost Tours

Best local boutique: Jaffi's

Runners up:

2. Red Daisy 3. Sunrise Surf Shop

Round 5 winners

Best local barbecue: Fae's BBQ

Runners up:

2. Fred Cotten's Landmark BBQ 3. Gators BBQ

Best locally brewed fall beer: Bold City's German Uncle

Runners up:

2. Octoberfest: Atlantic Brewing Company 3. Jax Boot: Legacy Ale Works

Best local rooftop bar: River & Post

Runners up:

2. Casa Marina 3. Cowford Chophouse

Best local pumpkin patch: Isle of Faith Pumpkin Patch

Runners up:

2. Orange Park United Methodist Church​​​​​​​ 3. Shepherd of the Woods Pumpkin Patch

Best local kids attraction: Catty Shack Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary

Runners up:

2. Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens​​​​​​​ 3. MOSH

Best local band: Mandalla Music Band

Runners up:

2. BabaCaiman 3. Blistur​​​​​​​