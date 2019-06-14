JaxBest winners guide: The spots that make Jacksonville shine
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Showcasing the best that Jacksonville has to offer, JaxBest is a voter-centric guide to all of the local things that make our city unique.
Throughout the year, you've been voting for the spots that make Jacksonville shine! Here's a look at the winners so far.
Round 1 winners
Best animal attraction: Catty Shack Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary
Runners up:
2. Celestial Farms 3. Diamond D Ranch Inc.
Best brewery: SJ Brewing Company
Runners up:
2.Tabula Rasa Brewing 3. Wicked Barley Brewing Company
Best coffee shop: That Coffee Chic
Runners up:
2. Brass Tacks Coffee 3. Twisted Compass Brewing Co.
Best dog park: Julington Creek Animal Walk
Runners up:
2. BrewHound Dog Park + Bar 3. Ed Austin Regional Dog Park
Best fishing charter: Team Buck Rogers
Runners up:
2. Majesty Deep Sea Fishing 3. Southern March Fly Fishing Charters
Best golf course: Jacksonville Golf and Country Club
Runners up:
2. Long Point at The Amelia Island Club 3. Eagle Harbor Golf Club
Best public art: Guido van Helten's "Unity"
Runners up:
2. Case Maclaim: “The Function of Education” 3. Okuda: “The Dance of the Seven Sins Muses”
Best surf spot: Jacksonville Beach Pier
Runners up:
2. Vilano Beach 3. Big Talbot Island State Park
Best local trail: Jacksonville Arboretum and Gardens
Runners up:
2. Amelia Island State Park 3. Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve
Best water sports rentals: Riptide Beach Services and Tours
Runners up:
2. Kayak Amelia 3. Amelia Island Paddle Surg Company
Round 2 winners
Best family-friendly park: Alpine Groves Park
Runners up:
2. Kathryn Abbey Hannah Park 3. Ed Austin Regional Park
Best live music: Daily’s Place
Runners up:
2. Cheers Park Avenue 3. Florida Theatre
Best place to dock and dine: Palms Fish Camp
Runners up:
2. River City Brewing Company 3. Safe Harbor Seafood
Best sports bar to watch Jaguars play: The Brix Taphouse
Runners up:
2. Big Dawgs Sports Restaurant 3. Harps American Pub & Grill
Best sunset views: Palms Fish Camp
Runners up:
2. River City Brewing Company 3. Black Sheep
Best tacos: El Agave Azul
Runners up:
2. TacoLu 3. El Taco Naco
Round 3 winners
Best local vegan restaurant: Murray Hillbilly
Runners up:
2. Southern Roots Filling Station 3. House of Leaf & Bean
Best local sandbar: Huguenot Memorial Park Sandbar
Runners up:
2. Guana River Sandbar 3. Katherine Abbey Hanna Park Sandbar
Best local kayak and paddleboard launch site: Little Talbot Island State Park
Runners up:
2. Blue Cypress Park 3. Fort George Island Cultural State Park
Best local restaurant for Mayport shrimp: Singleton's Seafood Shack
Runners up:
2. Safe Harbor Seafood Market & Restaurant 3. Palms Fish Camp Restaurant
Best local farmers market: Jacksonville Farmers Market
Runners up:
2. Riverside Arts Market 3. Fernandina Beach Market Place
Best local historic neighborhood: Historic Springfield
Runners up:
2. Riverside/Avondale 3. San Marco Historic District
Round 4 winners
Best local Oktoberfest: Beaches Oktoberfest
Runners up:
2. German Schnitzel Haus 3. Wicked Barley Oktoberfest
Best local bait shop: On the Line Bait and Tackle Shop at Amelia
Runners up:
2. B&M Bait and Tackle 3. Rick’s Bait & Tackle
Best local sweet shop: Southern Dessert Plate
Runners up:
2. Cinotti’s Bakery-Sandwich Shop 3. Sweet Pete’s Candy
Best local history museum: Mandarin Museum and Historical Society
Runners up:
2. Kingsley Plantation 3. Clay County Historical Museum
Best local haunted house: 13th Floor Haunted House
Runners up:
2. Haunt Nights at Adventure Landing 3. Amelia Island Museum Ghost Tours
Best local boutique: Jaffi's
Runners up:
2. Red Daisy 3. Sunrise Surf Shop
Round 5 winners
Best local barbecue: Fae's BBQ
Runners up:
2. Fred Cotten's Landmark BBQ 3. Gators BBQ
Best locally brewed fall beer: Bold City's German Uncle
Runners up:
2. Octoberfest: Atlantic Brewing Company 3. Jax Boot: Legacy Ale Works
Best local rooftop bar: River & Post
Runners up:
2. Casa Marina 3. Cowford Chophouse
Best local pumpkin patch: Isle of Faith Pumpkin Patch
Runners up:
2. Orange Park United Methodist Church 3. Shepherd of the Woods Pumpkin Patch
Best local kids attraction: Catty Shack Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary
Runners up:
2. Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens 3. MOSH
Best local band: Mandalla Music Band
Runners up:
2. BabaCaiman 3. Blistur
