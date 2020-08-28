Here’s how seniors can apply for $300 stimulus payments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Starting on Saturday, Duval County seniors and disabled residents can apply for a $300 stimulus payment from the city of Jacksonville.

This round of assistance is part of the city’s Senior and Disabled Financial Assistance Program, which will award financial $300 payments to 3,000 qualified residents who are 72 years old and up or receive Social Security disability benefits.

Applications, which will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, can be filed by phone or via an online portal. Even though the application period opens at 8 a.m. Saturday, there are some steps you can take to get a head start.

And you’ll want a head start because, as News4Jax previously reported, all 3,300 spots were filled within an hour of the application window opening for the first round of stimulus payments.

But first, it’s worth noting who’s eligible for assistance through this program. In order to qualify for a stimulus payment, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Applicants must reside in Duval County;

Applicants must certify that they did not receive funds from the City’s VyStar Small Business Assistance Program; Employee Retention Loan Program; Mortgage, Rent and Utilities Relief Program; or the first round of the Senior and Disabled Financial Assistance Program

Applicants must either be at least 72 years old or receive Social Security disability benefits;

Applicants must have experienced either a reduction in income or an increase in expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic;

Applicants’ adjusted gross income did not exceed $30,000 in 2019;

Applicants may only receive one card per household;

Applicants must provide their birthdate and the last four digits of their Social Security number;

Now that we’ve gotten the requirements out of the way, let’s get to how you can apply. Residents can call 904-255-8888 for assistance with their application over the phone starting at 8 a.m. Saturday.

But if you’re applying online, you can prepare by visiting the city’s application portal at myjax.custhelp.com. Once there, look for the link to the Senior and Disabled Financial Assistance Program. That’s where you’ll want to go once the application window opens.

In the meantime, you should go ahead and create your MyJax account right now. Just scroll down to the bottom of the program’s page and you’ll see the button to create an account. You’ll have to fill out several fields — name, address, phone number, to name a few — so have that information handy.

After applications are reviewed, payment cards will be mailed directly to recipients’ homes. Recipients will then need to call the customer service number on the card to activate it. Payment cards must be used like a credit card, so getting cash back isn’t an option.