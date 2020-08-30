Yannick Ngakoue trade in the works

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly trading defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the Minnesota Vikings.

The Jags will get a second-round pick in 2021 and a conditional fifth-round pick in 2022.

BREAKING: Jaguars trading DE Yannick Ngakoue to Vikings for 2021 second-round pick, 2022 conditional fifth-round pick. (via @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/OVLXKXYAmr — NFL (@NFL) August 30, 2020

That fifth-round pick could go as high as a third-round pick. If Ngakoue goes to the Pro Bowl this season the pick would become a fourth round. If the Vikings win the Super Bowl the pick becomes a third round.

Money is still an issue. Ngakoue will have to sign his tag so he can be traded. He’ll have to play this season under the tag valued at $17.8 million before a long-term deal can get done.

ESPN reports that Ngakoue will restructure his one-year deal with the Vikings to create more cap space for Minnesota.