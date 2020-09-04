Beaches expected to be busy during Labor Day weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Friday kicks off what will be a long weekend for many as it’s the unofficial end to summer.

With that, people will be gathered to celebrate the Labor Day weekend. Many are expected to visit the beaches, raising the concerns of some about the potential spread of the coronavirus.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is urging people to remain vigilant and focused.

“People forget that we are battling an invisible enemy, and unfortunately, some let their guard down during these times,” Kemp said.

He’s urging everyone to wear a mask when they’re out in public, continue to social distance, keep up with routine hand washing and avoid large gatherings.

“I am concerned, but I am not going to let it destroy my life,” said Sam Mitchell, a Jacksonville Beach resident. “I am going to wear a mask and stay at home as much as possible, but I am not too concerned.”

Inside Angie’s Subs, half of the Jacksonville Beach restaurant is off-limits to customers.

“I was just looking at numbers yesterday. We are down at Angie’s. We kind of made a comeback,” said Ed Malin, Angie’s Subs owner. “We are only down 10-percent year-to-date, so that’s not too bad considering 50-percent of our chairs are on tables inside.”

Malin is also the owner of Angie’s Grom, the restaurant’s sister sandwich shop. He said safety has been a priority since the pandemic began.

“In the beginning when people were so much more unsure on how this thing was going to affect society, we closed down for a couple of days after we had our first case,” he said. “We have been getting professionally disinfected every week, they come in at night and disinfect everything, both restaurants.”

Malin said customers are also doing their part to ensure the safety of others.

Jacksonville Beach police say they suspect it’ll be a busy weekend They’re urging people to drink responsibly, and remind people that they will be out enforcing the laws.