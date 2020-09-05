Friday night lights return with social distancing

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – High school football looks a little different this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amid the opening week, fans were glad they got to return to the field even though there were some restrictions.

RELATED: High school football 2020: A glance at the schedule, best games in Week 1

Yulee High School vs. Fernandina Beach High School was one of the biggest rivalry matches in Nassau County.

There were temperature checks at the front gate, masks were required while walking through the stadium and seating was socially distanced.

“I think the restrictions are necessary but we’re willing to give it a try and see how it goes as long as everyone follows the rules,” said Kalvin Thompson, a parent.

The band and students sat in chairs behind the end zone.

Lauren Johnson is on the Yulee High School drumline. With COVID-19, she feared this Friday night moment might not have happened.

“I think it’s amazing that we’re actually out here,” she said. “I honestly didn’t expect to have a season, and the fact that we can do home games, that means a lot.”

Yulee’s stadium holds roughly 700 fans. Only 350 fans were allowed to attend Friday night’s game.

It’s the fewest number of fans for a public school football game in the area. The low number didn’t stop the spirit in the stands.