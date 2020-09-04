High school football 2020: A glance at the schedule, best games in Week 1

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The opening week of the high school football season is here.

Here’s a glance at the top games of Week 1 and the full schedule for North Florida and South Georgia teams. All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated.

BEST BETS

Bradford at Baker County: The best game in the area in Week 1. The Tornadoes reached the regional finals a season ago and knocked off the rival Wildcats in Week 1 last year in a great one (27-24). That ended a 10-game losing streak in the series, with the Tornadoes last win before that coming in 2005. The Tornadoes were a heavy hitter on defense last year. They’ll have their eyes set on slowing down Wildcats RB Scooby Graham in this one.

Fernandina Beach at Yulee: A great Nassau County rivalry, one that has been controlled by the county’s newest program in Yulee. The Hornets have won six straight in this series and 10 of 13 overall. Can QB Cam Miller and the Pirates shake off recent history and start a new chapter in this series? There’s reason to believe things began to shift with a 5-5 season in 2019 for Fernandina Beach.

West Nassau at Palatka: The Warriors have enjoyed a bit of a surge, reaching the state playoffs three consecutive seasons under seventh-year coach Rickey Armstrong. Expect to see more from athlete Chaz Davis, who will log more touches than he did a year ago as the Warriors graduated both quarterbacks. OL Trey McCullough is one of the bigger trench players in the area and the Warriors always play good defense.

Florida

Friday’s games

Alachua Santa Fe at Suwannee

Bishop Kenny at Bolles, kickoff classic

Bishop Snyder at Hilliard

Bradford at Baker County

Cedar Creek Christian at Christ’s Church

Eagle’s View at Halifax Academy

Fernandina Beach at Yulee

Gainesville St. Francis at St. Joseph

St. Johns CD at Munroe Day

NFEI at Providence, kickoff classic

Trinity Christian at Gainesville Buchholz, kickoff classic

University Christian at Episcopal, kickoff classic, 6 p.m.

West Nassau at Palatka

Aucilla Christian at Zarephath Academy

Off: Atlantic Coast, Baldwin, Bartram Trail, Clay, Columbia, Creekside, Crescent City, Englewood, First Coast, Flagler Palm Coast, Fleming Island, Fletcher, Fort White, Interlachen, Jackson, Keystone Heights, Lee, Mandarin, Matanzas, Menendez, Middleburg, Nease, Oakleaf, Orange Park, Parker, Paxon, Ponte Vedra, Raines, Ribault, Ridgeview, Sandalwood, St. Augustine, Stanton, Union County, Westside, White, Wolfson.

Georgia

Friday’s games

Brantley County at Charlton County, 7:30 p.m.

Brunswick at Pierce County, 7:30 p.m.

Cook at Ware County, 7:30 p.m.

Glynn Academy at Savannah Islands, 7:30 p.m.

Richmond Hill at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.