Nearly 500 St. Johns County students quarantining after first 2 weeks

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – After the first two weeks of classes in St. Johns County, nearly 500 students have been asked to quarantine due to possible exposure to the coronavirus, the school district reported Friday.

There are now 491 students currently quarantined at home due to close contact to a case. That’s up from 156 a week ago.

A total of 23 students and six staff members in St. Johns County have reported positive COVID-19 tests, according to an updated dashboard published Friday afternoon.

That’s nearly double the 12 students that reported positive tests last week.

The number of staff members in the district currently quarantined at home increased from 16 to 31 in the last seven days.

The district has a total of 44,175 students and 5,298 employees.

About 30,000 St. Johns County students returned to school campuses on Aug. 31.

The dashboard was last updated Friday at 3:25 p.m and shows positive tests reported between Sept. 6 and Sept. 11.