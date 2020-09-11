86ºF

St. Augustine man wins $1,000,000 Florida Lottery scratch-off game

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A St. Augustine man is nearly a million dollars richer after winning the top prize in the "Fastest Road to $1,000,000″ scratch-off game.

The 56-year-old purchased his $30 ticket from A1A Discount Beverage, located at 855 Anastasia Boulevard in St. Augustine.

He chose to receive the winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The game launched in February and features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes.

The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.

