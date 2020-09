JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three Jacksonville leaders are joining a panel Thursday night to discuss the proposal for a half-cent sales tax in Jacksonville that would benefit crumbling public schools in Duval County.

Those leaders are former Mayor John Delaney, former Jacksonville Sheriff Nat Glover and former Duval County School Board Chair Martha Barrett.

The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.