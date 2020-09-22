Wreaths Across America 5K wreaths away from its goal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – December is right around the corner. For Wreaths Across America at Jacksonville National Cemetery, that means time is quickly running out for the nonprofit to reach its goal of laying 13,500 wreaths at the headstones of fallen veterans.

The laying of the wreaths at the Jacksonville National Cemetery is one of the most touching events of the year. It has an impact on people of all backgrounds. Kellina Featheringill is the location coordinator for the local chapter.

“Every American knows a veteran In some way, shape, or form,” Featheringill said. “Whether they were a veteran, whether it’s a father or mother, aunt, uncle, grandma, or grandpa.”

Featheringill says in previous years, the nonprofit has been able to meet its goal. But this year, COVID-19 brought new challenges with fundraising. She says there are concerns.

“What does happen is, there will be graves gone unadorned,” Featheringill said. “We just never want that to happen. We want to remember every single veteran.”

This year brings an easier way to sponsor a wreath. You can donate $15 by using your smartphone to text WREATH33 to 20222.

It is so easy. Send a text, sponsor a wreath. Posted by Kellina Featheringill on Sunday, September 20, 2020

Featheringill says it is through AT&T, and the money used for donations will be automatically added to your phone bill. Featheringill says this is an easy, safe option.

“You don’t have to worry about COVID,” Featheringill. “You don’t have to worry about if your health is going to be in jeopardy. You can do it from the comfort of your own home.”

Giving a little to honor those who gave so much. The cut-off date for sponsoring wreaths is November 30th. While there is the text option, donations can also be made through the local chapter’s website.

To learn more about upcoming Wreaths Across America at Jacksonville National Cemetery fundraising events, they are posted on the chapter’s Facebook page.