Clay County WWII veteran, Purple Heart recipient turns 101

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – News4Jax would like to wish one Clay County man a happy birthday on Wednesday!

Mr. Winton Carter, also known as Sarge, is a retired Marine, WWII veteran and Purple Heart recipient.

News4Jax anchor Joy Purdy ran into Carter, her neighbor, as he was returning home in his pickup truck. Yes, he is STILL driving!

Last year, Purdy told his story on Channel 4 in a segment called “Neighbor of valor.” They spoke about his wife, Norma Jean, his memories of WWII and dealing with death.

We hope you have an amazing day, Sarge!