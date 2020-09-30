71ºF

Local News

Clay County WWII veteran, Purple Heart recipient turns 101

Happy 101st Birthday, Mr. Carter!

Joy Purdy, 5:30, 6:30 & 11 p.m. anchor

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Birthday, Clay County, WWII veteran, 101
"Look who I came across on my morning run! Please wish Mr. Carter a Happy 101st Birthday today!
"Look who I came across on my morning run! Please wish Mr. Carter a Happy 101st Birthday today!

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – News4Jax would like to wish one Clay County man a happy birthday on Wednesday!

Mr. Winton Carter, also known as Sarge, is a retired Marine, WWII veteran and Purple Heart recipient.

News4Jax anchor Joy Purdy ran into Carter, her neighbor, as he was returning home in his pickup truck. Yes, he is STILL driving!

Last year, Purdy told his story on Channel 4 in a segment called “Neighbor of valor.” They spoke about his wife, Norma Jean, his memories of WWII and dealing with death.

We hope you have an amazing day, Sarge!

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: