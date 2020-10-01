Voters in Florida and Georgia have until Oct. 5 to register

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The deadline to register to vote in next month’s general election is Monday, October 5th.

There are several ways to complete voter registration. Clay County Supervisor of Elections, Chris Chambless, said it’s a quick process that can be done by filling out a few lines of information.

“I don’t believe that registration is an impediment to the process because it’s a very quick process. And remember, registration is the first step to participation,” explained Chambless.

In Clay County, Chambless said 92% of the eligible population is registered to vote as of Wednesday morning.

“We are still receiving updates of individuals that are moving into Clay County from other Florida counties and individuals who are new residents to the state of Florida,” said Chambless.

To register to vote online, Florida residents click here; if you live in Georgia, click here.

Residents can also visit their local supervisor of elections office or pick up an application at most public libraries and driver’s license offices.

To be eligible you must be a US citizen, a resident of the state and resident of the county you want to be registered in, at least 18 years old to register and vote, and can’t be a convicted felon without having your right to vote restored.

Chambless also encouraged residents to check and confirm their registration status and look at the sample ballot ahead of election day.