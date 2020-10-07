Man charged with manslaughter in Sherwood Forest deadly shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting late last month in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood of Northwest Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

Isaieh Amari Corbie, 20, is charged with manslaughter and evidence tampering.

Just before 9 p.m. Sept. 28, police responded to a shooting on Roanoke Boulevard near Gisborne Drive. Police said they found a 26-year-old man who appeared to be suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died, police said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the investigation led to a warrant being obtained for the suspect, who was identified as Corbie. Police said Corbie was taken into custody several days later in Albany, Georgia, and then was transported back to Jacksonville.

Corbie was booked early Wednesday morning into the Duval County jail, according to online jail records.

Anyone with additional information about the investigation is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.