Jon Pardi performs in Jacksonville’s first drive-in concert

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Instead of shoulder-to-shoulder dancing, visitors at a Jacksonville concert Friday night got a drive-in movie feel mixed with the experience of a football game tailgate.

Country music star Jon Pardi is playing to hundreds of cars, making up thousands of fans in Lot J outside TIAA Bank Field.

“I mean, it’s a little different, but we have a loud PA and we’ll be rockin' -- so you’ll still get the live concert experience, and if you like my music, you’ll get to hear all my songs. We are playing like 75 minutes," Pardi told News4Jax.

Concertgoers -- who were told to stay in their tailgate zones, wear masks and socially distance -- were happy to find a way to be halfway back to normal.

“Super excited,” said Ashley Gulledge, a fan. “Happy to be out!”

“We have done a couple drive in shows,” Pardi said. “It has been a lot of fun. I think once everybody gets their space and they get situated they feel safe, it kind of feels normal.”

Another drive-in concert is scheduled for Saturday night. Tickets for both nights are sold out. Special guests included Jillian Jacqueline and Jordan Fletcher.