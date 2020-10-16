Suspects in Southside shooting arrested after 13-mile high-speed chase

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men suspected in a shooting on the Southside were arrested Friday following a 13-mile high-speed chase through Jacksonville.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the men are wanted in connection with a shooting that happened Friday afternoon in The District at Kernan apartment complex on Kernan Boulevard South.

Scene of a shooting at The District at Kernan apartment complex. (Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

A 20-year-old man who was shot either in or next to his car at the complex is expected to recover.

Following the shooting, which happened around 1 p.m., an officer spotted a white Honda driving away from the scene.

When the officer started following the car, the driver started to speed away.

The officer then chased the suspects south on Southside Boulevard and eventually wound up on Hogan Road where the suspects crashed into a tree and the two suspects were arrested.

JSO said multiple cars were hit by the suspect driving during the chase.

Investigators are asking anyone who was hit to call JSO.