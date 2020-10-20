It’s International Sloth Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s a great day to be lazy! October 20 is International Sloth Day.
People all around the world are celebrating the adorable, slow-moving mammal.
To celebrate, we wanted to share some fun facts with you!
- Sloths are great swimmers and can hold their breath for up to 40 minutes underwater.
- Sloths only go to the bathroom once a week and when they go, it’s in the same exact spot.
- Algae and fungus grow on a sloth’s course thick fur.
- Thanks to extra vertebrae in their spine, sloths can rotate their head 270 degrees in either direction.
- Sloths have protruding finger bones that are four-inches long.
- Sloths love their alone time and don’t spend a lot of time with other sloths.
- On average, sloths live between 20 to 30 years.
- A sloth’s stomach has four compartments and it takes up to a month to digest one meal.
- Sloths resemble monkeys or bears but their closest relatives are the armadillo and anteater.
- Sloths sleep up to 20 hours every day.
Did you know you can interact with sloths at the Alligator Farm in St. Augustine?
Wake up! It's #InternationalSlothDay https://t.co/lD91M8VgEA pic.twitter.com/Rg0kJdQIhs— National Geographic (@NatGeo) October 20, 2020
Haaaaapppppy Innnnnnterrrrrnaaaatiiiioooonalll Slooooothhhhhh Daaaayyy from Sally 🦥🦥 #InternationalSlothDay pic.twitter.com/AwuDT4agwk— 🎃 The Toronto BOO 🎃 (@TheTorontoZoo) October 20, 2020
Happy #InternationalSlothDay (yes, it's a thing!). #CroodsNewAge pic.twitter.com/7xvckr5dQt— DreamWorks Animation (@Dreamworks) October 20, 2020