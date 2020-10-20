80ºF

It’s International Sloth Day

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

The St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park sloth exhibit featuring Hoffman's two-toed sloths named Teddy and Grizzly.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s a great day to be lazy! October 20 is International Sloth Day.

People all around the world are celebrating the adorable, slow-moving mammal.

To celebrate, we wanted to share some fun facts with you!

  • Sloths are great swimmers and can hold their breath for up to 40 minutes underwater.
  • Sloths only go to the bathroom once a week and when they go, it’s in the same exact spot.
  • Algae and fungus grow on a sloth’s course thick fur.
  • Thanks to extra vertebrae in their spine, sloths can rotate their head 270 degrees in either direction.
  • Sloths have protruding finger bones that are four-inches long.
  • Sloths love their alone time and don’t spend a lot of time with other sloths.
  • On average, sloths live between 20 to 30 years.
  • A sloth’s stomach has four compartments and it takes up to a month to digest one meal.
  • Sloths resemble monkeys or bears but their closest relatives are the armadillo and anteater.
  • Sloths sleep up to 20 hours every day.

Did you know you can interact with sloths at the Alligator Farm in St. Augustine?

