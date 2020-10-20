It’s International Sloth Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s a great day to be lazy! October 20 is International Sloth Day.

People all around the world are celebrating the adorable, slow-moving mammal.

To celebrate, we wanted to share some fun facts with you!

Sloths are great swimmers and can hold their breath for up to 40 minutes underwater.

Sloths only go to the bathroom once a week and when they go, it’s in the same exact spot.

Algae and fungus grow on a sloth’s course thick fur.

Thanks to extra vertebrae in their spine, sloths can rotate their head 270 degrees in either direction.

Sloths have protruding finger bones that are four-inches long.

Sloths love their alone time and don’t spend a lot of time with other sloths.

On average, sloths live between 20 to 30 years.

A sloth’s stomach has four compartments and it takes up to a month to digest one meal.

Sloths resemble monkeys or bears but their closest relatives are the armadillo and anteater.