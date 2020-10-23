Jacksonville man seriously injured in single-vehicle crash on I-295, FHP says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday on Interstate 295 north of Collins Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to the Highway Patrol, a 2007 GMC pickup truck was traveling south in the left lane of I-295 shortly after 5 p.m. when, for unknown reasons, the driver lost control of the pickup. That’s when, troopers said, the pickup went off the right side of the roadway where it struck a light pole and an interstate sign support pole.

Troopers said the driver, a 48-year-old Jacksonville man, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.