I-95 crash closes SB lanes in St Johns County

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – An accident with injuries closed I-95 southbound lanes at mile marker 300 on Saturday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP accident map indicated at least one vehicle was on fire around 8:20 p.m., prompting lane closures and causing traffic to remain at a standstill on the southbound lanes for more than an hour.

The incident took place between the exits to FL-206 in St. Augustine and Palm Coast.

A News4Jax viewer said she witnessed multiple vehicles on fire.

DOT cameras showed emergency crews assisting at least two vehicles on the scene. One lane reopened at 9:15 p.m.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or how many people were injured.

We’re still waiting to hear more details from FHP.