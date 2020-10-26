Long lines reported at Regency COVID-19 testing site

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Long lines were reported Monday at the state’s COVID-19 testing site at the Regency Square Mall in Jacksonville, the Florida Association of Public Information Officers said.

The association said Monday afternoon that people should be prepared to stand in line for up to two hours -- even if they have an appointment.

Lines have been really long today at the Nomi Health run, State of Florida @FLSERT Regency Mall #COVID19 Test Site in Jacksonville, Florida.



Earlier this month, the Regency site added free COVID-19 antigen rapid testing. The association said Nomi Health, which started running the site on Oct. 13, sends a text and an email with the results, which have been taking 20 minutes to two hours to be received.

Anyone who tests negative using this BinaxNOWTM COVID-19 antigen test but is symptomatic can receive a PCR COVID-19 test using a nasal swab. Those results typically take 24-48 hours.

The availability of rapid testing prompted a surge of people coming in that the Regency testing site had not seen for weeks. Nomi Health said it added more tent staff and stations.

The walk-up site at 9501 Arlington Expressway is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. Online registration and appointments are available at https://testing.nomihealth.com/signup/fl.

Here’s what else you need to know about the site:

No symptoms are required.

There is no cost to be tested.

Waiting takes place in your vehicle.

Bring photo identification.

Testing is available for children and adults.

Testing is available to anyone regardless of where you live.

No restrooms are available for public use.

Four weeks after Florida entered Phase 3 -- removing capacity limits for businesses, including restaurants and bars -- the number of positive COVID-19 tests is ticking up. On Monday, the Florida Department of Health confirmed 3,377 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 782,013 since the pandemic reached the state.