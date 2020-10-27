Mayor, Sheriff and State Attorney address crime surge in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville’s three top leaders addressed a surge in crime in the city on Tuesday.

News4Jax sat down with Mayor Lenny Curry, State Attorney Melissa Nelson and Sheriff Mike Williams to ask about a violent trend.

According to News4Jax records, there have been 148 homicides so far this year and 466 people shot.

Those numbers are on track to significantly beat last year’s record numbers.

Recently, there’s been a string of shootings in Arlington, including one where a 7-year-old and his father were shot outside a youth football game. Eight people were shot in the neighborhood over a six-day span.

“Very, very frustrated but we have to acknowledge that these are long-term investments,” Curry said.

The Jacksonville leaders acknowledge the city is heading in the wrong direction and the numbers are extremely high and concerning.

“We talked with law-enforcement leaders across the country and nobody can really put their finger on what’s driving that,” Williams said. “But you’ve got increases across-the-board nationwide. We have a 20% increase in homicides, 20% increase and aggravated battery, 40% increase in overdose deaths.”

Williams announced the arrests of eight people Tuesday, part of a drug trafficking organization. He said the group is behind at least 15 murders, probably more.

Investigators are also using crime technology through the gun intelligence center, gunshot detection software and community programs like Cure Violence. But there are still issues. And that’s why leaders say they need to appeal to neighbors to speak up and report violence or red flags.

“Our violent crime in the city is driven by a small number of offenders and so we know obviously identifying those offenders, arresting them and holding them accountable through prosecution is important,” Nelson said.

For the past five years in office, Curry, Williams and Nelson have banded together to fight these issues and understand people are antsy but say the investments taxpayers have been making take a long time.

“We need people in the neighborhoods, and we need to do it in a way that they feel safe and protected,” Curry said. “Anyone of those instances is one too many and unacceptable. But people need to know that by and large, neighborhoods are not the wild, wild West. Unless you are involved in the drug trade or around the drug trade, gang activity, the likelihood of you being a part of one of these murders is pretty low.”

Today they also announced a gun bounty program that will give $1,000 for anyone who calls in with information about a person who has illegal possession of a gun.

Call Crime Stoppers and if that person is arrested and the gun is recovered, the tipster gets the money. The number is 866-845-TIPS.