Glynn County poll workers expect at least 13,000 more voters Tuesday

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – With one day of voting left to go, Georgia has already shattered voting records from 2016.

In Glynn County, election workers said they’ve already surpassed the number of voters they had after Election Day 2016. Plus, they’re expecting at least 13,000 more voters Tuesday.

Voters are jumping through work and health obstacles to cast their ballot.

In Brunswick, Deborah Alcantara dropped off her father’s mail-in ballot on the day before Election Day. The veteran naval officer has been in the hospital with COVID-19 for more than two months, but his daughter said, for him, not voting was not an option.

“For two months, he’s been unconscious with pneumonia and COVID. This last month. he’s been able to come around and look at you and interact with you,” Alcantara said. “He didn’t have a chance to vote, and that’s really important to him. So I decided to take his absentee ballot, take it up there, help him fill it out and then drop it off for him.”

All over Georgia, precincts have had record turnouts. So far, more than 3.9 million ballots have been cast in Georgia. That’s over 1.5 million ballots more than were cast in early voting in the 2016 presidential election.

Like much of the state, the Glynn County supervisor of elections has had record turnout. Already the county has surpassed the number of votes counted by Election Day in 2016.

Many of those voters are voting by mail.

“My college-aged daughter, she goes to school in Birmingham,” Kerry Richardson explained. “We saw her this weekend, and she got her absentee ballot and was afraid it wouldn’t get here in time.”

Isiah Arbery also opted to deliver his ballot in person.

“It came in the mail, and I filled it out and I went and dropped it off,” Arbery said. “I want to make sure it’s right there.”