Haven’t been to the airport lately? What you need to know ahead of the holidays

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you haven’t been to an airport since the pandemic began, you’re not alone -- but you might want to take stock of some changes before you head out for the holidays.

We all have our routines with holiday travel. But the COVID-19 pandemic means you’ll see some changes you might not expect at Jacksonville International Airport.

The team at Jacksonville Aviation Authority wants you to be prepared before you head to JAX -- and they want you to know your health and safety is their top priority.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, we have been laser-focused on implementing the aviation industry’s best practices in response to COVID-19, and we are confident that we will still provide a safe and enjoyable journey through JAX this holiday season,” said Mark VanLoh, CEO of JAA.

So here are the changes you’ll see:

Parking

Economy Lot No. 1 will open only on Wednesday, Nov. 25 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Thanksgiving travel. All vehicles parked in Economy Lot No. 1 must exit by Nov. 30. In April, JAA dramatically reduced on-airport parking rates in the daily and hourly garages and the daily surface lot.

Concessions

Several restaurants in the terminal are open to accommodate the influx of travelers but with limited menus and modified hours.

COVID-19 safety

JAA provides all information related to the airport’s COVID-19 response at JaxAirportCares.com. While many procedures were in effect at the start of the COVID-19 crisis, these enhanced protective measures are currently in place for the well-being of travelers: