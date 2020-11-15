JSO says man shot in domestic shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot just after 2 a.m. in a Wesconnett home, according to the Jacksonville SHeriff’s Office. The victim was shot in the arm and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported the man to the nearest local hospital to be treated.

JSO believes this is a domestic situation involving a woman and her boyfriend. Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit are following up with this investigation.

Police ask anyone who witnessed this incident to contact their non-emergency number at (904) 630-0500, or if you wish to remain anonymous call Crime stoppers at 866-845-TIPS, or you can email them at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.