Is any of Florida’s $2.3 billion in unclaimed property yours? It’s easy to find out

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Need some extra cash? This is no gimmick, and there are no strings attached. You may have money that’s owed to you and don’t even know it. The state of Florida is holding $2.3 billion waiting for the rightful owners to come forward and claim what belongs to them.

With COVID-19 impacting everyone in one way or another, checking your name or a relative’s name could mean extra money just in time for the holidays.

The money being held comes from a long list of places like forgotten bank accounts, credit card balances, rebates, paychecks, utility deposits and more. So, News4JAX teamed up with the CFO’s office for the “Holiday Money Hunt” to get the word out that tens of millions of dollars are available in Northeast Florida alone.

Here’s a county-by-county look at what’s up for grabs:

Baker County : $932,185

Bradford County : $1,370,610

Clay County : $10,289,043

Columbia County : $4,310,806

Duval County : $99,890,865

Nassau County : $4,414,755

Putnam County : $5,344,420

St. Johns County: $15,727,840

To give you an idea just how much money is available where you live, we dug deeper into the data to find out ZIP code by ZIP code. For example:

32256 (Duval County): $8,887,516

32073 (Clay County): $2,988,425

32082 (St. Johns County): $3,161,474

32034 (Nassau County): $2,142,900

32666 (Putnam County): $577,569

32055 (Columbia County): $1,439,606

32091 (Bradford County): $947,266

Hover over the interactive map below to check more than 100 ZIP codes and the amount of unclaimed property available in each area.

It’s not just cash up for grabs; there’s a giant vault full of unclaimed valuables like diamonds, a signed photo Muhammad Ali, and even a gold bar being kept safe inside that vault until the rightful owners come forward.

Now that you know how much is available where you live, are you ready to see if any of it belongs to you or a loved one? Click here, enter the first and last name, and that’s it. If the name pops up, follow the directions to claim what’s yours. Remember, the entire process is quick and absolutely free.