Revived gun bounty program generates 23 tips in 4 weeks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In the four weeks since Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams announced a revival of the gun bounty program, Crime Stoppers has received 23 tips, paid out one $1,000 reward and a second has been approved.

While the program has existed for 14 years, Crime Stoppers Executive Director Wyllie Hodges said tips in the month since Williams relaunched the program there has been a 60% increase in tips.

Since the gun bounty program was created, Crime Stoppers has received 3,079 tips which led to 375 arrests and 443 guns taken off the streets. About $261,000 in reward money has been paid.

Callers to 866-845-TIPS can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.