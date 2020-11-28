Man shot in Downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Patrol officers were on an unrelated call on N. Ocean St. when they heard gunshots on Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:20 at night.

The area the shots came from was the 700 block N. Main St.

Ocean St. and Beaver St. Shooting Map

The investigation shows this may have been an armed robbery, according to JSO. The victim was shot during the robbery.

As the officers responded they were alerted to a possible suspect in the area. When the suspect saw the officers he fled on foot, but he was apprehended.

Other witnesses were located, they took the officers to the crime scene, a parking lot on N. Main St. They report seeing an individual appear to be shot and left in the vehicle.

The victim arrived at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. According to JSO, he was shot once in the buttocks. When the officers spoke with him, he confirmed that he was in the parking lot, robbed and shot.

The Robbery Unit is investigating.