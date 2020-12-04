Traffic stop leads to arrest of man sought in 2019 murder, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than a year after police announced he was a suspect in an Arlington murder, 44-year-old Nikkia Towns is behind bars.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Towns had been wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 43-year-old man at an Amoco gas station Sept. 4, 2019, on Arlington Road.

Police released Towns’ name on Sept. 30 last year, asking for help from the public to find him.

They said during a traffic stop Thursday, Towns, who was a passenger in the vehicle, gave a false name and had a gun.

Officers said he was arrested and later charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and giving false information to police.

Further details, including a motive for the shooting last year, were not immediately released.