Annual Shop with a Cop event spreads Christmas cheer to kids less fortunate

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Even a global pandemic couldn’t stop law enforcement from making Christmas wishes come true for local children.
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the school district, and the police union teamed up to host “Shop With A Cop” this past weekend at the Orange Park Walmart.
Uniformed officers wearing masks took kids through the store and helped them pick out $100 worth of toys for Christmas.
Tuesday, December 8, 2020