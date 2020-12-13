Next steps in Golden Ray removal process underway

The next steps in the Golden Ray removal operations are underway.

The stern is the next section of the ship to be cut and lifted out of the St. Simons Sound. Photos from St. Simons Sound Incident Response show divers preparing for the second cut and other equipment being prepared for rigging.

The Golden Ray overturned in the sound more than 15 months ago. The bow of the ship was successfully removed about two weeks ago.

The Altamaha Riverkeepers said it’s finding and cleaning up debris alongside the Unified Command.

If you spot debris or oil, responders are asking for you to call and report it.

To report oiled wildlife: 800-261-0980

To report pollution: 800-424-8802

To report debris: 912-944-5620

There is a 150-yard safety zone around the environmental protection barrier. It has been increased to 200 yards for recreational vessels.

The Unified Command is asking boaters to steer clear of the perimeter. Drones around the shipwreck are prohibited.