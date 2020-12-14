Flagler County solidifying plans as COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Florida

With the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida, Flagler County is solidifying plans to assist with the distribution once it becomes available to the general public in the coming months.

“The first few rounds of vaccines will go to health care workers in high-risk and high-contact environments and to residents living in long-term care facilities,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. “After these priorities are addressed, vaccines will go to other high-risk individuals in a phased manner including, but not limited to, first responders, some essential workers, the elderly and those with certain underlying health conditions.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday -- when the first shots were administered in Florida -- that the state will have 100,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for five hospitals by Tuesday.

“As vaccines become more readily available throughout the winter and into the spring, Flagler County will partner with our local health department -- the Florida Department of Health-Flagler -- our municipal partners, as well as our amazing volunteers, to set up public vaccination sites,” Lord said. “This will be accomplished in a similar manner to what is being done for COVID-19 testing.”