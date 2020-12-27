4 wounded in 3 Jacksonville shootings within hours

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Four people, including a juvenile, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in three shootings spanning from Saturday night to Sunday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police said around 4:30 a.m. Sunday that a juvenile arrived at an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police said it was not immediately known where the shooting took place. Detectives were conducting interviews in an attempt to gather more information.

Earlier Sunday morning, a shooting was reported in Murray Hill. Officers were called around 1:15 a.m. to Plymouth Street, and two people were transported to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly before 10:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to California Avenue in the Jacksonville Heights neighborhood in reference to a person who was shot. Police said the individual was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information was immediately released in any of the incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

In addition, according to the Sheriff’s Office, a juvenile was taken to a hospital early Saturday morning after she said she was shot while walking in the area of Philips Highway and Emerson Street. Police said she suffered non-life-threatening injuries.