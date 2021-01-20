2 deputies hospitalized after Putnam County cruisers collide

Two deputies were hospitalized after they collided while driving their cruisers Tuesday evening on State Road 20, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash was reported at 7:42 p.m. just west of Motes Road. The deputies, ages 24 and 25, were hospitalized with “serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”

FHP said both deputies were responding to a call.

“Please pray for our family tonight,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, no one else was injured.