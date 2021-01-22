8 Florida men accused of participating in siege on Capitol, so far

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington. In what could be the longest of legal longshots, several of those arrested for storming the U.S. Capitol are holding out hope that President Donald Trump will use some of his last hours in office to grant all the rioters a full and complete pardon. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Not just one Florida Man, but eight and counting were arrested and accused of taking part in the riots at the Capitol earlier this month.

Their posts on social media got many of them arrested. Like Bradley Weeks, 43.

He was seen on video both outside and inside the Capitol building but was released Thursday on a $5,000 bond he won’t have to pay anything if he follows restrictions ordered by the judge.

Then there is 37-year-old Joseph Biggs.

The FBI said Biggs is a Proud Boy organizer who was also seen inside the Capitol and was released Wednesday under home confinement.

Attorney Gene Nichols, who is not affiliated with either case, said the court automatically considers everyone for release.

MORE | St. Augustine man among 68 arrested as mob stormed Capitol

“If they don’t have a record, and it appears that they’re going to appear back in court and or a non-threat to the community, many of those folks are being released on their own recognizance or on a non-monetary bond,” said Nichols.

He said everyone has different restriction conditions based on their alleged actions at the Capitol.

For instance, Weeks had to give his guns to a family member, wear a tracking device, and can’t have contact with anyone he went to Washington D.C. with.

News4Jax asked Nichols if the restrictions are enough.

“If there is language that is being used in social media sites if there’s a history of this person being involved in an organization. that’s where you’re going to see the differences between these bond conditions,” he explained.

Nichols said it’s never easy for judges to decide bonds for individuals because they must consider if the person could be a threat to the community while balancing that person’s right to be innocent until proven guilty.

The FBI is still taking tips and looking to identify participants in the riots.

There are a few people in Florida we know agencies are looking into.

Nicholas said their criminal charges will be addressed in Washington D.C., and that soon indictments will come down from grand jury investigations for potential homicide charges.

Also, charges of sedition and insurrection can bring on higher bond amounts and jail time before going to trial.