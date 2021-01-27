JSO: Passengers of white car may have information about deadly drive-by shooting

The vehicle in the area of a drive-by shooting is described as an older white Chevrolet Impala with tinted windows and damage to the front passenger side and headlight.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville police are searching for the passengers of a white car who may have information about a deadly drive-by shooting last week.

One man died Thursday evening in a shooting on Delaware Avenue in the Lake Forest neighborhood.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigators are now looking for information about the occupants of an older white Chevrolet Impala with tinted windows and damage to the front passenger side and headlight.

The car was in the area and may have valuable information regarding the murder, JSO said.

According to Sgt. H.W. Goldfein, officers were sent to the scene at about 5:45 p.m., where they found a man believed to be approximately 25 years old. They said he’d been shot multiple times.

Anyone who has any information about the car, its occupants, or the murder itself is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.