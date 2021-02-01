Jacksonville woman beats coronavirus, celebrates 100th birthday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Edna Johnson, known affectionately by her loved ones as Grandma Edna, celebrated 100 years of life Monday.

Grandma Edna was born in Georgia on Feb. 1, 1921. She moved to Florida and has been a resident of Jacksonville for more than 60 years.

At the end of last year she tested positive for COVID-19. She survived and is celebrating her big day with her daughters and her grand-daughter. The family also acts as her caregivers.

“It has been a long, hard road,” said Carol Williams, a family member. “We are so thankful to have her here to celebrate her 100th birthday!”

Grandma Edna has three children, two of which are still living. She has two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

The family bought a cut-out of Grandma Edna, balloons and a tiara to celebrate.

We hope you have a great day!