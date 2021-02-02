Looking good! Jacksonville woman brings in 100th birthday with drive-by celebration

Mrs. Eva Mae Miller had a special drive by celebration on Sunday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A unique birthday celebration has been held for one young lady in Jacksonville.

Eva Mae Miller reached an impressive milestone of 100 years of life on Sunday.

“Everyone growing up called her Mother Miller,” Keichia Jackson, a family friend, told News4Jax.

A residential area in the Greenland neighborhood held a drive-by celebration for Mother Miller. Friends and family gifted her cards, balloons and a tiara that read “100.”

She is a mother figure at her local church and loves the Lord.

Happy birthday Mother Miller from all of your friends at News4Jax!

Posted by Jeremiah Jackson on Sunday, January 31, 2021