City issues permit to begin work on site of closed Jacksonville Kmart

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A permit has been issued to begin work on the old building along San Jose Boulevard that once housed a Kmart.

According to News4Jax’s news partner the Jax Daily Record, the city issued the permit Feb. 6 for Ash Construction LLC to begin remodeling the site. It plans to convert the building into a retail center.

The plans include interior demolition and storefront work, and the plans show that Ash Properties wants to expand the building.

The closed Kmart will be enlarged and divided for tenants. The Daily Record says plans show the building divided into five spaces.

It’s unclear when work might begin on the building. Ash Properties paid $4.38 million for the building back in December 2015.

The Kmart site closed in 2016 but it continued to lease the property until its parent company Sears Holdings Corp. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October 2018.