Woman accused of running brothel says she’s forced to move from Deerwood home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For the first time, a Jacksonville woman accused of running a brothel at a home inside the Deerwood Country Club is speaking to News4Jax after her arrest.

Anna Domino, who refers to herself as Madame D, is out of jail after the arrest. She was charged with maintaining a home for prostitution, soliciting for prostitution and running an adult business without a license.

After her arrest, Det. Mike Bruno, with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, said there were approximately six women living in the home.

Domino told News4Jax on Tuesday that none of the women who were inside the house were forced to have sex with anyone and that they did not receive money in exchange for sex.

“No, no, no. There was none of that. It’s not even about sex. Really, we’re putting our minds to the grind in learning how to build a website,” Domino said.

Her group was listed online as “The Prostate Queens.” There were numerous accounts with explicit videos, some that appear to include the high-end home on Hunters Grove Road, which she refers to online as the “fungeon.”

In January, News4Jax spoke with a man who said he worked with Domino on what was supposed to be an adult entertainment site.

“I have a team of people that help to build a website, helping to build prostate cancer awareness and that’s what we’re about,” Domino said when asked about her online presence.

Domino said that on Wednesday she will be forced to move out of her 3,700 square foot home. Records show she was evicted.

Domino said she doesn’t know where she will move next, but she is hoping as the case unfolds that she will clear her name of the allegations against her.