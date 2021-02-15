Columbia, Baker counties get $25K from state for rural economic development

Baker and Columbia counties are among 14 Florida counties that are getting a state grant to go towards economic development.

Over $348,000 has been awarded to the counties by Enterprise Florida’s Rural Expansion Toolkit to assist Florida’s rural communities with the development and enhancement of sites to make them build ready and competitive for site selection projects, the state announced Monday.

“Many rural communities throughout the state that are seeking to attract investment need just a little bit of assistance to get them to where they want to be,” DeSantis said in a press release. “From helping with site preparedness to simple marketing, this grant from EFI will help serve that purpose and will have a significant impact.”

Baker County Chamber will receive $25,000 and Columbia County Economic Development Department will get $24,900. The North Florida Economic Development Partnership will also get $25,000.

Ad

Applications were accepted from local or regional economic development or community partners located within a rural community who could also demonstrate a pathway to site readiness.